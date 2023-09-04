Int’l trade show to highlight Lord Ram & Ramayana in cultural showcase in U.P.

Lucknow Cultural programmes inspired by Lord Ram and the epic Ramayana will be among the highlights of the five-day International Trade Show at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida, commencing on September 21.

The Uttar Pradesh government aims to showcase the saga of Lord Ram. (HT File)

The Uttar Pradesh government aims to showcase the saga of Lord Ram through traditional folk singing, Ram Gaan, and Kathak dance dramas rooted in the Ramayana. President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will attend the programme as chief guest.

The distinguished guests attending the event will receive a warm welcome from cultural groups’ artists through renditions of folk songs dedicated to Lord Ram and exquisite artifacts crafted by skilled artisans that reflect the life and journey of the deity.

Additionally, the program will feature a cultural tableau presented during the opening session, featuring artists from various regions of Uttar Pradesh -- including Braj, Purvanchal, Awadh, Paschimanchal, Rohilkhand, and Bundelkhand.

Folk songs dedicated to Lord Ram will predominantly be performed by artists hailing from Awadh and Bundelkhand. Furthermore, the cultural evening will encompass folk singing, Ram Gaan, and Kathak dance dramas inspired by the Ramayana, captivating the audience throughout its duration.

The cultural evening will be enriched with melodious musical notes, with a total of six cultural programmes scheduled over five days at the trade show. Duets and Sufi singing performances will grace the Swar Sangam session.

The special segment dedicated to the traditional Rang Lok of Uttar Pradesh will feature an array of artistic expressions, including rhythm rasarang, melodious tunes, a presentation by the Anurad musical band, folk singing, Shri Radha-Madhav dance, Ram Gaan, Kathak dance dramas, and vocal performances narrating tales from the Ramayana, as per the state government’s announcement.

Adding to the cultural tapestry, spiritual guru and founder of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru, will participate in one of these sessions. Lord Ram holds a central place of faith in several Southeast Asian countries -- including Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and South Korea. In light of this, the government is actively devising a comprehensive action plan to introduce the global audience to the enduring legacy of Lord Ram.

