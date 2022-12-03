Experts stress on authenticity, accuracy of info at IIIT-A world meet

The director of the artificial intelligence and data science institute at the University at Buffalo, US Prof David Doermann, said that one of the biggest challenges we face in society today is ensuring that the information that we depend on in almost every facet of our lives is accurate and trustworthy.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the three -day Ninth IEEE Uttar Pradesh Conference on ‘Electrical, Electronics and Computer Engineering’ organised at Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) at its Jhalwa campus, on Friday.

Doremann said that widespread distortion of the truth, in the form of misinformation and disinformation undermines public trust in critical democratic institutions and the validity of scientific evidence, and authentic communication.

“Information Integrity aims to restore trustworthiness by authenticating information and exposing manipulations and malicious intents,” he added.

He said that recently, both the industry and the government have become increasingly concerned about the dangers of using deep fake technologies from security and misinformation perspectives. To this end, academia, industry, and the government needs to come together to apply technologies, develop policies that put pressure on service providers, and educate the public. Otherwise, “seeing is believing” will become a thing of the past, he said.

He talked about some primary efforts in applying counter manipulation detection technology.

Prof Satish Kumar Singh, acting registrar, IIIT-A and chairperson of IEEE, UP and Uttarakhand section said that the 9th ‘IEEE Uttar Pradesh Section International Conference on Electrical, Electronics and Computer Engineering (UPCON-2022)’ was a top-level international conference covering broad topics in the areas of electrical, computer and electronics engineering, organized this year by IIIT Allahabad, India. UPCON conference is organised annually at various locations in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Later, during the noon session Prof Dawid Janas from Silesian University of Technology, Poland, talked about ‘Nanocarbon-Based Conductors: Towards Sustainable Electronics’.

Prof SN Singh, director, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management (ABVIIITM)-Gwalior will address the morning session on Saturday followed by talks by Prof RK Srivastava, IIT-BHU and Meng Lin of Ritsumeikan University, Japan and Prof Kumar Vaibhav Srivastava of IIT Kanpur.

