Experts warn against neglecting non-corona vaccination

Lucknow Experts have warned against negligence in non-corona vaccination (due to stress on Covid vaccination) as it can cause other epidemics if kids are not vaccinated on time against diseases like diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, hepatitis B, haemophilus, influenzae type b , human papillomavirus influenza (seasonal), measles, mumps, rubella, tuberculosis and varicella.

Senior paediatrician Dr Piyali Bhattacharya of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences said, “As we know, routine immunization programmes protect most of the children but they have been affected for the past two years. If we do not cover the backlog of traditional vaccination among new-borns and kids, we would be facing an epidemic in the days to come . Diseases like diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, tuberculosis, varicella and many others which are almost wiped out among the kids can make a comeback.”

She said, “Present focus has shifted from regular immunization (RI) in children to Covid vaccination only. This raises concern for vaccine preventable diseases (VPD’s) as the pandemic wanes.”

Dr Bhattacharya said, “This is the perfect time to review the immunization status of infants, children, adolescents and adults as immunisation for kids has started again in all the government hospitals. It’s the time to stress on regular vaccination along with Covid inoculation. They can continue side by side.”

Lack of understanding and awareness about adult immunization among common man is a challenge, hence there is need to fill this gap of knowledge, the role it plays in our health system and underline its preventive eminence, say doctors.

Presently doctors are worried about Influenza which has signs and symptoms similar to Covid, similarly annual flu shots have helped the masses avoid hospitalisation.

Dr OP Sanjeev of Rajdhani Covid Hospital SGPGIMS said , “ Influenza vaccine is recommended for children in the age group of 6 months to 5 years in these unprecedented times. It is similarly beneficial for individuals with co-morbid conditions like asthma, COPD and other chronic diseases and adults above 65 years of age.”

Dr PK Gupta of the Indian Medical Association ( IMA) said, “ In our country , monsoon from June to September brings a host of diseases and infections like dengue, malaria, diarrhoea, influenza etc, of which flu is preventable by timely vaccination. So, it’s the time to re-emphasize the importance of influenza vaccination this monsoon season.”