Explain failure to waive farm loans for five years, Sukhbir to Cong govt

Jalandhar Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday asked Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to answer farmers on why had the Congress hoodwinked them for the past five years, if it did not have any intention to waive their loans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a public meeting here at Phillaur (Jalandhar) in favour of SAD-BSP candidate Baldev Singh Khaira, Sukhbir claimed, “It is shocking that the CM has, in his meeting with Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) representatives, made it clear that the Congress government would not waive loans of farmers as promised by it.”

He added that this proved that the Congress government made false promises during its campaigning for the 2017 assembly polls, with the sole intention of just getting their votes.

“Channi must seek forgiveness from farmers for this perfidy. The CM has also not done justice with cotton farmers who crop had been damaged due to the pink bollworm attack in the Malwa region, even as the loss is at least ₹40,000 per acre,” he claimed, adding, “Channi says one thing and does another and cannot be trusted.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sukhbir held meetings at Phillaur city, Goraya, Gohawar and Takhar villages. He also held one-on-one interaction with different sections of society where he shared his vision for the inclusive growth of Punjab. While answering the public queries, he gave a broad outline of the road map he envisioned for the state, if the SAD-BSP were voted to power.