Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Export-import hit after Taliban takeover, say Afghan traders in India
others

Export-import hit after Taliban takeover, say Afghan traders in India

Afghan dry fruits, jewellery, clothes and carpets are a big hit among consumers in India but traders say the Taliban takeover and the resultant geopolitical tensions have made exports and imports difficult
By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Amir Hamza and his partner from Afghanistan sell dry fruits at their stall during the Shimla International Trade Expo-2021 in Shimla, India, on Monday. (DEEPAK SANSTA/HT)

Amid heightened geopolitical tensions following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, traders of the war-torn country fear dwindling trade relations with India. Dry fruits, jewellery, clothes and carpets from Afghanistan are a big hit among Indian consumers but traders from the country, some who have been bringing these items to India for the last 20 years, say that the recent developments have made exports and imports difficult.

Amir Hamza, a trader from Afghanistan who had set up a stall at the Shimla International Trade Expo-2021 organised by the PhD Chamber of Commerce and Collaboration, said, “There is a lot of uncertainty in our country since the new regime took over. The situation seems to be improving slowly but this time we were not able to bring jewellery, dresses or carpets to India due to Visa restrictions. We have also not been able to transport fresh bananas to our country from India.”

“We hope that the bilateral relations between Afghanistan and India remain good so that our trade isn’t hit,” he said.

Bias Ibrahim, another trader from Afghanistan, said, “At least 60% of our business is dependent on trade with India. Nearly five tonnes of dry fruit is expected to arrive through the Wagah border in a day or two. But the situation back home is far from normal. There is barely any law and order, and government is also temporary. We hope they (Taliban) shun their conservative ideas. If they do so, people will be able to accept their government.”

RELATED STORIES

Anurag Singh Rana, one of the organisers of the trade fair, said, “We had 88 stalls in all, of which one was of dry fruits from Afghanistan. Had the situation been better, we would have had 17 to 18 more stalls, including those of spices and clothes, from the country.”

The five-day fair, which was inaugurated by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on September 16, culminated on Monday. The idea, organisers say, was to cater to those consumers who have been unable to travel to other countries due to the Covid-19 situation for the last two years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Prayagraj: Auto driver shot at by employer

Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo on another ‘personal visit’ to Delhi

Telangana IT minister files defamation case against state Congress chief

Prayagraj: Gram panchayat members willingly resigning to help kin get sahayak job
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP