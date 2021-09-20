Export-import hit after Taliban takeover, say Afghan traders in India

Amid heightened geopolitical tensions following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, traders of the war-torn country fear dwindling trade relations with India. Dry fruits, jewellery, clothes and carpets from Afghanistan are a big hit among Indian consumers but traders from the country, some who have been bringing these items to India for the last 20 years, say that the recent developments have made exports and imports difficult.

Amir Hamza, a trader from Afghanistan who had set up a stall at the Shimla International Trade Expo-2021 organised by the PhD Chamber of Commerce and Collaboration, said, “There is a lot of uncertainty in our country since the new regime took over. The situation seems to be improving slowly but this time we were not able to bring jewellery, dresses or carpets to India due to Visa restrictions. We have also not been able to transport fresh bananas to our country from India.”

“We hope that the bilateral relations between Afghanistan and India remain good so that our trade isn’t hit,” he said.

Bias Ibrahim, another trader from Afghanistan, said, “At least 60% of our business is dependent on trade with India. Nearly five tonnes of dry fruit is expected to arrive through the Wagah border in a day or two. But the situation back home is far from normal. There is barely any law and order, and government is also temporary. We hope they (Taliban) shun their conservative ideas. If they do so, people will be able to accept their government.”

Anurag Singh Rana, one of the organisers of the trade fair, said, “We had 88 stalls in all, of which one was of dry fruits from Afghanistan. Had the situation been better, we would have had 17 to 18 more stalls, including those of spices and clothes, from the country.”

The five-day fair, which was inaugurated by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on September 16, culminated on Monday. The idea, organisers say, was to cater to those consumers who have been unable to travel to other countries due to the Covid-19 situation for the last two years.