Extension of schemes will help improve infra in judiciary: Pathak

LUCKNOW UP law minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving five-year extension to the centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) run by the union government for augmenting infrastructure in judiciary.

“With this effort of the Prime Minister, justice will be accessible to the person standing on the last rung,” said Pathak.

It may be pointed out that centrally-sponsored schemes had been extended from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2026. During this period, ₹9,000 crore would be spent. In this, the union government’s share will be ₹5,357 crore. This includes ₹50 crore for the Gram Nyayalaya scheme.

Elaborating on the benefits of extension of this scheme for judiciary, Pathak stated it would help in construction of 3,800 court rooms for judicial officers and subordinate courts.

In addition to this, 4,000 residential units, 1,450 lawyers’ rooms, 1,450 toilet complexes, and 3,800 digital computer rooms will come up across the state in courts with the help of this scheme.

Funds will be released to the states only when the notified Gram Nyayalayas start functioning with the appointment of judicial officers.

Till February 2020, the state government had constituted Gram Nyayalayas in nine tehsils.

These have been constituted in tehsils Sikandra (Ballia), Fatehpur (Barabanki), Meerganj (Bareli), Bhanpur (Basti), Amratpur (Farrukhabad), Badlapur (Jaunpur), Puranpur (Pilibhit), Bangarmau (Unnao) and Jalalpur (Ambedkar Nagar). The government approved 72 vacancies in these Gram Nyayalayas.