Failed raid in U.P’s Bareilly: U’khand police accused of assault, vandalism, women file complaints

A police raid in Fatehganj East has sparked controversy after local women accused the Uttarakhand Police of assault, vandalism, and unlawful detention. Around eight women have lodged formal complaints at the Fatehganj East police station, alleging that officers broke into their homes, misbehaved with residents, and took away their family members without justification. Udham Singh Nagar SSP, Manikant Mishra, led a raid in the early hours of Monday in Fatehganj East town of Bareilly district. (HT Photo)

According to reports, Udham Singh Nagar SSP, Manikant Mishra, led a raid in the early hours of Monday in Fatehganj East town, targeting alleged smugglers. However, the operation yielded no arrests of actual suspects. Frustrated by the failure, police allegedly resorted to violence against locals, including elderly individuals and women. Witnesses claim that officers forcibly entered homes, ransacked belongings, and detained several people without explanation.

Among the complainants is Nazira, a resident of Mohalla Sarai, who alleged that police broke down her gate and stormed into her house. Despite finding nothing suspicious, they took away her husband, Naim, her brother-in-law, Wasim, and her son, Mushir. Similarly, Alla Rakhi’s son, Zakir Hussain, was allegedly taken by police in the same manner.

Nanhi, a resident of Ward 13, stated that officers entered her house while verbally abusing the family and forcibly took her son, Alam. Another local woman, Sunida, said that on the morning of March 10, police broke into her house, threw household items around, and forcibly took her son, Danish.

Similar allegations have been made by Agaras residents Pramod Kumar, Neeraj Kumar, and 55-year-old Roshanlal, who claim they were harassed despite having no criminal background.

The affected families have demanded strict action against the Uttarakhand Police, asserting that they have never been involved in any criminal activity. “If there were no charges against us, why were our family members mistreated and taken away?” questioned a complainant.

In response to the allegations, SSP, Anurag Arya, confirmed that eight complaints have been filed against the Uttarakhand police team.” The matter has been handed over to the Highway CO for investigation. He further stated that Bareilly police are in contact with state authorities and senior officials, and further action will be taken based on their directives,” SSP said.