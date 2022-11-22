Fake platelets case in Prayagraj: Gangster Act to be slapped on 10 accused

After the death of a dengue patient in a private hospital in Prayagraj around a month back due to transfusion of fake platelets, the police here will soon impose gangster act on 10 members of a gang held in connection with the incident.

The step is being undertaken as a bid to crush the network of the gang which is involved in selling expired plasma to attendants of dengue patients in need of platelets.

The police investigation has revealed that the gang members used to purchase plasma from blood banks and sold them to the attendants of the needy patients, many of whom died. However, it could not be established if the same gang supplied the fake platelets that claimed the life of the dengue patient at the private hospital, said police.

To mention, dengue cases were at its peak in the district sometime back, and patients who were in need of platelets could obtain it only from the blood banks in emergency situation. Taking advantage of the crisis, some miscreants started selling plasma to dengue patients on pretext of platelets.

They used to paste fake slips of blood banks on the plasma bags to make them appear like original platelets and charged hefty cash from attendants of dengue patients.

Acting on a tip off, Kotwali police had arrested ten members of the gang near CAV Intermediate College who were identified as gang’s kingpin Rahul aka Raghvendra, Yogeshwar Singh, Dilip Shukla of Koraon, Sunil Pandey of Sarai Inayat, Pradeep Patel, Dilip Patel of Karchhana, Vikas Singh, Praveen Patel, Abhishek Patel of Mirzapur district and Sarfaraz of Deoria district.

Police had also seized 18 pouches of plasma and 3 pouches of suspected platelets and fake slips from them. After laboratory test, it was found that the quantity of platelets in the pouches was extremely low. After receiving the report, police are now preparing to slap gangster act on the accused already lodged in jail.

However, two accomplices of the arrested accused are still at large. It is believed that questioning from them may reveal some new names involved in running the racket.

SHO of Kotwali police station Amar Singh Raghuvanshi said the gangster act will soon be slapped on the members of the gang involved in selling fake platelets. Efforts are also being made to arrest the two accused who are still at large, he added.

Earlier, Prayagraj police had also busted a gang involved in selling blood illegally to patients.