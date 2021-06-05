False ceiling collapses in Mumbai’s Sahyadri guest house, none hurt

A massive piece of false ceiling along with a chandelier collapsed in a lobby of the Sahyadri guest house on Friday around 4pm.

The incident happened when state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray was holding a meeting in one of the conference rooms along the lobby. However, no injuries were reported as the incident took place outside the conference rooms where no one was present.

Following advice from officials, Thackeray called off the meeting and left the premises immediately, said an official.

State public works (PWD) department officials inspected the site soon after the incident.

State PWD minister Ashok Chavan said that an ornamental false ceiling having wooden support had collapsed, as it was fitted 25 years ago.

“I have sought a detailed report of the incident,” he added.

The incident has raised serious safety concerns of ministers and officials who use the premises to hold meetings. It also led to panic among officials and the staff of the guest house.

However, PWD officials said there was no problem with the structure or the ceiling of the building.

“The portion that collapsed was part of an ornamental false ceiling. It has nothing to do with the RCC (reinforced cement concrete) structure or the slab. We’ll soon find out the cause of the incident and take action accordingly,” said Anil Gaikwad, secretary, PWD.

He added that the structural audit of the building was conducted only three months ago.