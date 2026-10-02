Faridabad jail: Convict booked for assaulting undertrial at jail

A convict was booked for allegedly assaulting an undertrial at Neemka district jail in Faridabad when he resisted a sexual exploitation, police said on Thursday.

The convict is a habitual offender and has at least 53 criminal cases, including those related to heinous offences, registered against him, said police. (Representative photo)

Police said the matter came to light when the victim approached the prison officials. The convict is a habitual offender and has at least 53 criminal cases, including those related to heinous offences, registered against him.

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Investigators said the prison superintendent filed a complaint at Sadar Ballabgarh police station on Monday, after which police registered an FIR against him under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 127(2) (wrongful confinement) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said that the victim and the suspect were lodged in the same barrack. “Last week, the suspect dragged the inmate inside a bathroom and tried to sexually assault him and physically assaulted the victim for protesting,” he said.

“If sexual assault or its attempt is established, police will invoke relevant provisions of the law in the FIR for taking necessary legal action against the convict,” he said.

Meanwhile, jail administration said that following safety protocols, the victim and the convict were separated and kept in different barracks.

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{{^usCountry}} Prison officials said 53 criminal cases against the convict are registered between 1996 and 2018, which include murder, attempted murder, theft, possessing illegal weapons, robbery, dacoity, criminal trespass, assault and criminal intimidation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prison officials said 53 criminal cases against the convict are registered between 1996 and 2018, which include murder, attempted murder, theft, possessing illegal weapons, robbery, dacoity, criminal trespass, assault and criminal intimidation. {{/usCountry}}

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They said he was acquitted in some cases because of hostile witnesses and a lack of evidence, but convicted in others. He is currently lodged in jail in connection with a murder case from 2018.