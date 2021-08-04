Farmer dies in front of govt office in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh; suicide suspected

A farmer allegedly died by suicide in front of a government office in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Tuesday. The man allegedly consumed poison, said the police.

Police said a suicide case (Section 174 CrPc) has been registered and investigation started in the case.

“No suicide note was found from the spot. We are taking statements from his son and other villagers,” said Abhishek Meena, Superintendent of Police, Raigarh.

The incident took place in front of the tehsildar office in Baramkela town, around 200 km from the state capital Raipur on Monday evening.

The SP said the deceased finalised a deal of his ancestral land, which was not registered in his name, with another villager and took ₹5 lakh advance a month ago.

“After the father of deceased died a year ago, the land, which was registered in his father’s name, was not divided between his sister and him. A month ago, he took ₹5 lakh advance and finalised a deal to sell the land. A few days ago, a meeting was called in the village, where the deceased promised to return the money within a month,” said the SP.

On Monday, the man went to the tehsil office of Baremkela along with the man who had paid him the advance amount. “He went to the tehsil office to purchase stamp paper as he was supposed to give an assurance in writing . Later, he died by suicide by consuming poison,” said the SP.

