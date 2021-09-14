Farmer unions stage protests in Himachal over low apple prices

Up in arms against the state government for failing to protect the interest of apple growers, hundreds of farmers gathered at different locations of the state on a call by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of various farm unions.

In spite of the rain, farmers held demonstrations to press their demand for better price for the fruit in the wholesale market.

Apples account for around 90% of the state’s horticultural production, and fruit growers are vexed over the low prices and exploitation by commission agents. They are also blaming corporate-run cold stores for fixing low rates for premium apples that sets the benchmark in the market.

In Shimla, the manch staged a protest march to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Accusing the government of exploiting farmers and benefiting corporations, the farmer leaders also criticised the statements by urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj and horticulture minister Mahender Singh Thakur.

Legislators Mohan Lal Brakta and Rakesh Singha also participated in the protests in Rohru and Theogh, respectively.

Himachal Kisan Manch convener Harish Chauhan sought the government’s intervention to raise the minimum support price (MSP), stating that the ₹6,000-crore economy was in crisis.

The protesters demanded that along with the APMC Act, the government also implement the Market Intervention Scheme on the lines of Kashmir for apples of different grades.

The fruit cultivators also sought abolition of various charges being deducted from payments by the commission agents. They submitted a charter of demands through the respective SDMs and tehsildars at the sub-division level.

Among their other demands are compensation for the loss caused due to natural calamities and water vagaries, payments according to weight of produce, and restoration of subsidies on fertilisers, seeds, insecticides, fungicides and other cost items. They also sought available of affordable quality items through the department of agriculture and horticulture.