Farmers being harassed in the name of stubble-burning, govt defaming us: Rakesh Tikait

GORAKHPUR: Launching an attack on the central government, Bhartiya Kisan Union’s national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said that farmers are being harassed in the name of stubble-burning and norms for the commercial use of tractor-trolleys.

Addressing a gathering under Khukundu police station limits of Deoria district on Saturday evening, the farmers’ leader said, “Instead of resolving issues through dialogue, the government is defaming farmers without realising that we had no other option but to stage the 13-month-long stir against the draconian farm laws.”

Tikait also asked the government to pay up the pending dues of sugarcane farmers. He added that the government is trying to help industrialists and may ask farmers to buy seeds only from multi-national companies. “I fear that farmers who refuse to purchase seeds from big companies may even be imprisoned,” said the BKU leader. In the same breath, Tikait urged farmers to save their land and houses from industrialists.

Later in the day, Tikait held a meeting in Ballia. Notably, the farmers’ leader is travelling across the eastern region of Uttar Pradesh to garner the support of farmers for his proposed rally in Lucknow on November 26.

