Home / Cities / Others / Farmers block Delhi-Dabwali highway for 2 hours
Farmers block Delhi-Dabwali highway for 2 hours

Farmers on Wednesday blocked the Delhi-Dabwali national highway at three different toll plazas in Sirsa from 9am to 11am demanding release of five farmers who were arrested last week for allegedly attacking Haryana deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa on July 11
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Farmer protesting on Delhi-Dabwali national highway in Sirsa on Wednesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

The Sirsa administration had sent a proposal to the farmers to hold a meeting before the planned blockade but the farmers turned down the proposal.

The farmers sat in the middle of the highway, carrying black flags and their union flags, and raised slogans against the administration and the government. Commuters faced problems and opted for alternate routes through villages.

Farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa said they will not approach the administration to hold a dialogue to release the arrested farmers.

“The administrative officials will have to visit our protest site to hold an amicable meeting. We will continue to hold peaceful protests until these farmers are released,” he added.

Sirsa, who has been sitting on a hunger strike, has refused to visit the hospital despite health complications. Doctors said there is some infection in Sirsa’s urine.

The farmers had been booked under Sections 124-A (sedition), 148 (armed rioting), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (injuring public servants), and 353 (criminal force to deter public servants) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Civil Lines police station in Sirsa on July 11 on complaint of duty magistrate Sushil Kumar, who is posted as district welfare office.

The arrested farmers were identified as Balkar Singh, Nikka Singh, Balkaur Singh, Daljit Singh and Sahab Singh.

