Farmers block Hisar-Chandigarh national highway to protest Rohtak lathicharge

Agitated over police action on farmers in Rohtak, farmers of Kaithal district on Sunday blocked the Hisar-Chandigarh national highway for several hours.

Raising slogans against the state and the central government, the farmers staged a dharna at Titram Mor and said the government cannot suppress the voice of farmers by using police force.

Hoshiar Gill, a local BKU (Charuni) leader, said, “The farmers agitation will continue until the three farm laws are repealed and the farmers will oppose the BJP-JJP leaders.” He also condemned the attack on Rakesh Tikait and said that it was a cowardly act.

After a protest of around four hours, the farmers lifted the blockade. The police had to divert the traffic on link roads.