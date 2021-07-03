Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Farmers block Jalandhar-Ludhiana NH for five hrs over power crisis

The blockade was lifted only after senior officials of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) met the agitators and assured them of uninterrupted power supply in the coming days.
By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 01:41 AM IST
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against the state government over long power cuts in Jalandhar on Friday, (PTI)

Protesting against the frequent power disruptions in paddy sowing season, farmers’ unions on Friday blocked the Jalandhar-Ludhiana national highway for over five hours, leading to traffic snarls and inconvenience for commuters.

The blockade was lifted only after senior officials of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) met the agitators and assured them of uninterrupted power supply in the coming days. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU, Rajewal) member, Kashmir Singh said the Congress government had betrayed the farmers by not ensuring eight-hour power supply in paddy season.

Farmers also blocked the Jalandhar -Moga national highway at Pratapura village in Jalandhar. In Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, farmers staged a protest in front of MLA Angad Singh’s house. In Jalandhar, Shiromani Akali Dal, Bahujan Samaj Party and Bharatiya Janata Party staged protests against the government.

BKU (Rajewal) member Amarjot Singh said they are prepared to protest outside the chief minister’s house in Patiala.

