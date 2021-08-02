Farmers exposed lala-babu-neta nexus: Tanwar

Former Congress parliamentarian and founder of Apna Bharat Manch, Ashok Tanwar on Sunday said the ongoing farmers’ agitation has exposed the lala-babu-neta (corporates, bureaucrats and politicians) nexus.

“The infighting in Congress continued for full two terms. Both Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party distribute tickets as per the personal preferences of their leaders. Voters should understand the nexus between politicians, corporate and bureaucrats, which the farmers have managed to expose,” he said during a visit to Jagadhri to inaugurate a party office and address a public gathering.

Tanwar, however, had no answers on why he remained silent on the said nexus during his term as the Haryana Congress chief. Tanwar had been replaced by Kumari Selja on state Congress chief’s post in the run up to the 2019 assembly elections.

During his interaction with the media on Sunday, Tanwar vehemently denied any possibility of him rejoining the grand old party. “Congress is facing an existential crisis and is seeking mercy death….. But I appreciate Indian National Lok Dal supremo OP Chautala for being so active for his party at this age,” he said.

The former Congress leader added that at least 124 offices of the Apna Bharat Manch will be made functional in the state within a year, to provide an alternative to residents of the state, similar the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi.