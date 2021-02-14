Farmers hold torchlight march in honour of fallen Pulwama soldiers

New Delhi

To remember 40 security personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack two years ago, farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders took out a ‘mashal juloos’ (torchlight march) on Sunday. The farmers, under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), also called for candelight marches across the country in remembrance of the fallen soldiers of Pulwama.

On Sunday evening, hundreds of farmers gathered at Singhu, Tikri, and Ghaziabad borders lighting candles to mark the event. Farmers at the main stage also sat with roses in their hands to spread the message of peace, even as agitators raised slogans of “jai jawaan and jai kisan” at the spot.

Balwinder Singh, 46, a farmer from Moga district in Punjab, said, “Farmers fighting for their rights were branded as anti-nationals by the government and some media outlets. They forgot the fact that every protesting farmer here has relatives or knows someone who is a jawan (soldier). We observe this to honour the martyred soldiers and their families.”

During the event, farmer leaders also saluted the “sacrifice of the protesting farmers” who died during the agitation. “Along with remembering the martyred CRPF personnel, we also remember the farmers who laid down their lives while protesting for their rights here at Delhi’s borders,” said farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dallewal. “The true tribute to the fallen farmers would be to continue the fight to repeal the laws,” he added.

Farmer leader Darshan Pal also remembered the sacrifice of “jawans and kisans” at the kisan mahapanchayat in Indri of Karnal.

SKM also condemned the government for not acknowledging the death of farmers who lost their lives during the agitation. “…The government is unashamedly admitting in the parliament that it has no data of the farmers who sacrificed their lives in the ongoing movement. SKM is maintaining a blog site where such data is readily available if the government cares,” they said in a statement.