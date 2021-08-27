Farmers hold two day ‘Akhil Bharatiya Sammelan’

The farmers protesting against Centre’s three farm laws on Thursday kick-off a two-day ‘Akhil Bharatiya Sammelan’ in which over 2,500 representatives of farmers, labourers and others took part and discussed the new strategy to intensify the stir.

Three sessions were conducted by the protesters to discuss the strategy to intensify farm agitation and 15 speakers addressed in each shift.

BKU spokesman Rakesh Tikait said the agitation has completed nine months and they conducted the Sammelan to discuss future course of action.

“I’m reiterating that we will continue the agitation till the Union government scraps the black laws and forms a committee including farm leaders to discuss farmers’ issues before bringing in new laws. I urge the youth to come out of their homes and join the stir,” he added.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan said this is not the agitation of a particular caste, community or farm union but the true voice of labourers and farmers.

BKU national president Gurnam Singh Charuni said over 650 farmers have lost their lives during the stir and over 37,000 persons were booked by the government.

“These laws will be scrapped only after we take out a march towards Delhi. This is the right time to give ‘Delhi Chalo’ call and I expect people to come out in large numbers to mount pressure on the Centre to scrap the farm laws,” he added.

₹5 increase for sugarcane is a joke: Tikait

AMBALA Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesman Rakesh Tikait on Thursday hit out at the Union government for ₹5 hike in fair and remunerative price (FRP) for sugarcane crop.

He was addressing a mahapanchyat under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) in Bilaspur town of Yamunanagar district.

“By increasing the price of sugarcane by ₹5, is the government joking with the farmers? In north Indian states, the price is way higher than what the Centre is offering,” he said.

He asked Yamunanagar farmers to mobilise support for the September 5 Muzaffarnagar mahapanchayat against the Centre’s three farm laws.