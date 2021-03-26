Farmers lay siege to highways, rail lines in Ambala, Yamunanagar

Scores of farmers and activists under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha blocked national highway number 44 at Shahpur cut near Mohra village of Ambala cantonment since 6am on Friday.

The farmers have called for blocking highways, rail tracks and markets till 6pm as part of their Bharat Bandh agitation against the three farm laws.

The protesters lead by BKU (Charuni) Ambala district chief Malkit Singh laid siege to rail tracks, blocking traffic on the Delhi-Ambala line.

Highway blockades left commuters high and dry at Mullana and Naraingarh in the district.

BKU Ambala district vice-president Gulab Singh said, “Earlier, there was a call for Bharat Bandh for four hours, then six and now 12 hours. This can be extended up to a day or many days if the government remains a mute spectator.”

A large number of vehicles were seen lined up on NH-44 that connects Delhi with the northern states, where commuters requested farmers to let them through, but their leaders did not relent.

The farm unions put up blockades at nine locations on the Ambala-Saharanpur highway.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who was in Yamunanagar on Thursday night at a local leader’s residence, claimed that the Bharat Bandh will be a success as it will be supported by many. “For the last four months, we have been demanding that the three laws be taken back, and the government is yet to accept our demands,” he said.