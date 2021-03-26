Home / Cities / Others / Farmers lay siege to highways, rail lines in Ambala, Yamunanagar
others

Farmers lay siege to highways, rail lines in Ambala, Yamunanagar

Vehicles queue up on Ambala-Delhi national highway that connects northern states to the national capital
By Bhavey Nagpal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 11:38 AM IST
Trucks stranded along a highway in Ambala district on Friday after the roads were blocked by farmers and activists supporting the Bharat Bandh call against the three farm laws. (HT Photo)

Scores of farmers and activists under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha blocked national highway number 44 at Shahpur cut near Mohra village of Ambala cantonment since 6am on Friday.

The farmers have called for blocking highways, rail tracks and markets till 6pm as part of their Bharat Bandh agitation against the three farm laws.

The protesters lead by BKU (Charuni) Ambala district chief Malkit Singh laid siege to rail tracks, blocking traffic on the Delhi-Ambala line.

Highway blockades left commuters high and dry at Mullana and Naraingarh in the district.

BKU Ambala district vice-president Gulab Singh said, “Earlier, there was a call for Bharat Bandh for four hours, then six and now 12 hours. This can be extended up to a day or many days if the government remains a mute spectator.”

A large number of vehicles were seen lined up on NH-44 that connects Delhi with the northern states, where commuters requested farmers to let them through, but their leaders did not relent.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

12-hour Bharat Bandh: Farmers block most Haryana highways

CAG raps Bihar road development corp for avoidable interest payment of 37.75 cr

Goa CM’S pledge to start mining corporation evokes mixed response

12 vehicles engaged in road construction work set ablaze by Maoists in Chhattisgarh

The farm unions put up blockades at nine locations on the Ambala-Saharanpur highway.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who was in Yamunanagar on Thursday night at a local leader’s residence, claimed that the Bharat Bandh will be a success as it will be supported by many. “For the last four months, we have been demanding that the three laws be taken back, and the government is yet to accept our demands,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 12th Result Today
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP