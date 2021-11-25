Farmers moving to Tikri, Singhu to mark stir of anniv find clear path

Sangrur/Rohtak To mark the completion of one year of farmer agitation against the three agriculture laws, farmers in their numbers, including women, hailing from Sangrur, Malerkotla, Barnala and Ludhiana districts under the banner of Bharti Kisan Union (BKU) (Ekta-Ugrahan) moved to Delhi’s Tikri border via Khanauri border of Sangrur on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They marched in tractor trolleys, jeeps and any other vehicle they could find, while raising slogans against the Centre. Residents of Data Singh Wala village in Haryana served langar to farmers marching to Delhi.

“We have completed one year at the borders of Delhi and farmers are happy that they have defeated Narendra Modi. We are going to hold a historic gathering at the Tikri border on the first anniversary of the protest and will continue the sit-in until the Minimum Support Price (MSP) is turned into a legal right,” said Jagtar Singh Kalajhar, a state leader of the Ugrahan group.

Hundreds of farmers moved to the Singhu border under the banner of Kirti Kisan Union from Mantuana Sahib. “Farmers are moving to Delhi in massive numbers and the agitation will continue till the government gives compensation to families of deceased farmers and nullifies fines imposed on farmers under the Pollution Act,” said Bhupinder Longowal, state committee member, Kirti Kisan Union.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the outflux of farmers who started early started reaching Singhu and Tikri borders, Haryana villagers organised langar for farmers from Punjab, who entered through Shambu, Khanauri, Dabwali and other borders. Last year, police had erected heavy barricades to stop their entry; this time, they had a clear path. Groups of farmers’ carrying tractors, trucks, jeeps and cars entered Haryana on Thursday and received a rousing welcome from their brethren in Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar and Jind.

Gurdeep Singh, of Punjab’s Muktsar district, said, “Last year, we had started a march against the three farm laws and for legal guarantee on MSP. Last year, the Haryana government welcomed us with sticks, boulders placed on roads, heavy barricades and FIRs. Now, the path is clear. We have sown our wheat crop and will continue to stay at Delhi borders until our other demands are not met.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

50,000 farmers expected to

take Patiala-Jind-Delhi route

Jind BKU district president Azad Palwa, said they have arranged food and accommodation for Punjab farmers. “Farmers from Jind will start a march towards Delhi tomorrow. We are expecting over 50,000 farmers from Patiala-Jind-Delhi highway to reach the Tikri border,” he added. A large number of farmers from Punjab reached Bahadurgarh railway station via train to participate in the one-year.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Inderjit Singh said, “We hope that the government will accept out demands. We will continue our protest until our other demands, including guarantee on the MSP, amendment in the Electricity Act and roll-back of air pollution bill are met. Compensation must be given to families of deceased farmers, jobs to the next of their kin, cancellation of FIRs registered against farmers and action the union minister in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}