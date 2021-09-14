Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Farmers protest against Barnala sarpanch for joining BJP
others

Farmers protest against Barnala sarpanch for joining BJP

Farmers protest at the village gurdwara in Barnala saw good participation; they condemned the sarpanch for going to the BJP, even as farmers were boycotting it
By Avtar Singh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 09:59 PM IST
The Barnala sarpanch had joined the BJP in Chandigarh on Monday, sparking a farmers protest at the village gurdwara. (HT Photo)

Barnala A day after Chananwal village sarpanch, Buta Singh, and three panchayat members, along with others, joined the BJP in Chandigarh on Monday, irked farmers and village residents, in their hundreds, protested against him at the village gurdwara. Amid deployment of heavy police force, they raised slogans against the sarpanch and the saffron party. The protesters included members of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU Kadian) and BKU (Rajewal).

Gurjant Singh, a former sarpanch, said residents felt humiliated as the sarpanch had back-stabbed farmers, and hurt their agitation. “We are farmers first and then village residents. Buta Singh and his associates have joined the same party, which passed the three black laws, and against which a stir has been on for nine months,” he added.

The protesters also resolved that Buta Singh be ex-communicated and also appealed to the Gram Sabha to remove him from the post. “Over 600 farmers have sacrificed their lives in the farm protest at the borders of Delhi for months. Following a call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), people are boycotting BJP in villages, but Buta has joined the same party. He has no sympathy with the farmer agitation and instead of any regret, he refused to join today’s assembly,” the resolution reads.

RELATED STORIES

BKU (Kadian) leader Dalvir Singh said farmer unions and locals had decided to boycott Buta and others who had joined the saffron party. Sarpanch Buta did not respond to repeated calls on his mobile.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ganesh festival: Mixed response to PMC tanks for fifth-day immersion

Another son rise in Kairon dynasty

After 30 years, builder sentenced to 1 yr jail by consumer forum for non-delivery of flats

CoEP on list to conduct third-party audit of local self-govt devp works
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP