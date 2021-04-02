Farmers protest Haryana dy CM’s visit to Hisar

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday faced farmers’ protest during his visit to Hisar.

After getting information about the visit, farmers gathered outside the airport on the outskirts of Hisar, where Dushyant’s chopper landed amid heavy security arrangements.

Dushyant chaired a meeting of administrative officials at the airport and farmers continued raising slogans at some distance from the site. After seeing the farmers’ numbers increasing, Dushyant took off in a chopper for Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University (CCHAU) from where he went to the mini-secretariat and inaugurated many developmental projects in the presence of state minister Anoop Dhanak, Hisar deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni, Barwala MLA Jogi Ram Sihag, and Tohana legislator Devinder Singh Babli.

Later, the farmers went to Dushyant’s residence and raised slogans against him while carrying black flags.

A senior administrative official, seeking anonymity, said the deputy CM attended a wedding at international boxer Pinki Jangra’s home in Hisar and skipped his plan to visit the grain market to inspect wheat procurement.

Soni said Dushyant inaugurated a two-lane overbridge on the Rewari-Bathinda railway line, distributed 45 water tankers in different panchayats, etc.

Farm leader Vikas Sisar said they will continue to protest against the BJP-JJP leaders until the Centre’s three farm laws are repealed.

JJP MLAs put a united show

Even as farmers’ anger against Dushyant continued across state, his party MLAs, including Dhanak, Sihag and Babli put up a united show by attending his public programme for the first time since the farmers started agitating.

However, Narnaund MLA Ram Kumar Gautam, who is at loggerhead with Dushyant, skipped the programme.

Political observer Anant Ram, a retired professor from Bhiwani, said Babli and Sihag have no option than supporting Dushyant after they backed BJP during trust vote.

“Both know that the farming community is unhappy with them as they assured the farmers of putting weight behind them in the ongoing stir. After seeing all situations, both the MLAs decided to repose faith in Chautala,” he added.