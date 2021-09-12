Farmers’ protests sponsored by Cong with eye on Punjab polls: Vij

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Saturday said the ongoing farmers’ protests are sponsored by the Congress party with a motive to gain political mileage in the upcoming Punjab assembly elections.

“There was no condemnation by Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, on the Moga incident (where cops had canecharged farmers during SAD leader Sukhbir Badal’s rally). Their (Congress’) only motive is to keep it going actively till Punjab assembly elections,” he told the reporters.

The Haryana home minister also expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conclusion of Karnal protests after the government accepted most of the demands of farmers. The minister stated that “talks can resolve all issues”.

He said this during his weekly janata darbar (public hearing) at PWD rest house in Ambala Cantt which was held almost after a month due to his illness.

The minister has also asked the IGs, CPs and SPs of the state to submit an action-taken report (ATR) on the complaints forwarded by him within 15 days and a copy of it to the complainant too.

During the public hearing, he said he has forwarded five cases related to harassment by cops, to the Haryana State Police Complaints Authority for action.