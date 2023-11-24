close_game
News / Cities / Others / Farmers’ stir: Traffic restrictions in place in Mohali till Nov 26

Farmers’ stir: Traffic restrictions in place in Mohali till Nov 26

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 24, 2023 08:25 PM IST

An umbrella body of various farmer unions, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has called the protest to press the Centre to accept their pending demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP.

In view of a three-day protest call by Samyukt Kisan Morcha, Mohali police have imposed some traffic restrictions in the city from 12 pm on November 25 till the evening of November 28.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has called a three-day protest from November 26 to 28. (PTI photo/for representation only)
During this period, the entire stretch from Bawa White House light point to Sector 48/49 light point, leading towards Tribune Chowk, will remain closed to traffic.

Commuters have also been advised to avoid movement of heavy vehicles on city roads during these days. An umbrella body of various farmer unions, the morcha has called the protest to press the Centre to accept their pending demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP.

Commuters have also been advised to avoid movement of heavy vehicles on city roads during these days. (HT)
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 24, 2023
