Farmers stop train in Barnala, offer tea to passengers

Barnala Sangrur and Barnala districts observed a complete shutdown in response to farmers’ Bharat Bandh call on Monday. Protesting farmers, however, stopped a train going to Delhi from Bathinda at the Tapa railway station, 23km from district headquarters. They served tea to passengers, while also telling them that it was the Centre’s stand against farmers’ demands that had led them to give a call for Bharat Bandh.

Usha, 60, a passenger, said that she had to visit Ambala from Bathinda and the train was scheduled to reach there at 9am, but it was stopped on the way. “I booked a ticket online, but the department didn’t inform us about the possibility that farmers could block tracks. Now, it is learnt that the train will return to Bathinda,” she added.

“The government is responsible for this harassment; if it would have accepted the demands of farmers, we would not be in this situation,” said another passenger.

A protester Sikander Singh said the Modi government had been cruel and insensitive towards farmers. “Farmers, women and children are staging an indefinite protest against the farm laws on the borders of Delhi. We have also stopped a train en route Delhi from Sri Ganganagar. Farmers will arrange food for passengers, but the government should have cancelled such trains to avoid harassment to passengers. The trains will not be allowed to move till 4pm,” he added.

BKU (EKTA-UGRAHAN) CHIEF

LASHES OUT AT CHANNI

In Sunam, BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) chief Joginder Singh Ugrahan lashed out at the new Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi for his announcement that he would be visiting protesting farmers. Ugrahan claimed that the previous CM Capt Amarinder Singh had done nothing for farmers and Channi would face the anger of farmers.

“Have we invited Channi? If people oppose him or any untoward incident happens, then what? The Congress had promised complete debt waiver; this was not done. Has drug menace been ended? The CM promised jobs, has he provided employment? Why will Channi visit there? What will he answer there? We have no hopes from Channi. I advise him to first save his home (the Congress party),” said Ugrahan, in response to a query from media persons.