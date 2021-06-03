Farmers to gherao police stations on June 7 against FIRs

A day after Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) legislator from Tohana, Devender Babli faced farmers’ wrath while on the way to the civil hospital to take part in a programme, police on Wednesday registered two FIRs against farmers at Tohana city police station.

In the first FIR, police booked 10 farmers under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing any public servant in discharge of public functions), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 506 (criminal intimidation ) among others of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 51 (B) of the Disaster Management Act.

The second FIR was under similar sections against Kulwant, Gyan, Butta Singh, Vijender and Machender for stopping the SUV of MLA Babli and hurling abuses at him.

Will gherao police stations: Charuni

BKU (Charuni) national president Gurnam Singh Charuni said that they will gherao the state police stations if police fail to lodge an FIR against the Tohana MLA.

The farmers led by Charuni were protesting in Tohana, demanding the registration of FIR against MLA Babli by June 6. The farmers also held a meeting with the local administration which ended without any positive outcome.

Charuni asked police to lodge FIR against Babli on attempt to murder and rioting charges and accused him of using abusive language against farmers.

“If police fail to register an FIR, we will gherao police stations across state on June 7, take out shav-yatra in Babli’s constituency on June 10 and 11 and final rites will be performed at his native village,” said Charuni.

“Babli made murderous attempt on the protesters and instead of registering an FIR against him, police have booked innocent farmers,” Charuni added.

After the Tuesday incident, Babli had said he will urge party leader and deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar to strengthen law and order in Haryana.

“If such unruly elements get emboldened they can start taking lives. We need to stop this,” he added.

At the time of filling of this report, around two dozen farmers were detained for gheraoing the Tohana City police station on Wednesday.

Vij warns of action

A day after the attack on Babli, Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij warned farmers of action.

Speaking on the issue at his Ambala residence, Vij said, “We have given a warning in the past as well that staging a protest is their right, but we will not let them take law ino their hands. Clashes like yesterday (Tuesday)’s will not be tolerated.”

MLA Babli had faced strong opposition from farmers and the windshield of his SUV was also allegedly smashed, following which a case was registered.