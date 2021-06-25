Farmers to protest on June 26 to mark 7 months of their stir

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Yogendra Yadav on Thursday said they will hold a protest march across nation on June 26 to mark completion of seven months of the farm agitation against Centre’s three farm laws.

Yadav said the government has failed to address the grievances of farmers and it is trying to break the farm stir by using different tools.

“We will protest outside the governor houses across nation on June 26 to mark completion of seven months of the farm agitation. There is undeclared emergency in the nation and the BJP government is trying to crush every dissent voice,” he added.

Yadav said Union agriculture minister Narendra Tomar had claimed that he is just one call away from the farmers to discuss their issue but the protesters are yet to get his call.

“Union ministers have turned arrogant and they don’t want to think about repealing Centre’s three farm laws,” he added.