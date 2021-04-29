Farmers will not clear protest sites amid rise in Covid cases: Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said that they will not leave the protest sites at Delhi borders, if the government asks them to do so amid rise in Covid-19 cases.

Addressing a kisan mahapanchayat in Bhiwani’s Prem Nagar village by flouting Covid norms, Tikait said they will cancel their programmes only after the government concludes its programmes and rallies.

“Government is trying to muzzle the voice of farmers amid rise in Covid cases. We are ready to hold talks with the government and the same are expected to be held by November and December. Farmers in Gujarat are worst affected and if the farmers’ issue won’t be resolved, the BJP government will implement this Gujarat model across nation,” Tikait added.

“Instead of giving donations for Ram Mandir, donation drive should be started to build new AIIMS. The Haryana government has failed to build a medical college in Bhiwani even after remaining in power for the last six years,” he said.

Farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said over 400 farmers have sacrificed their lives but none of them has died of Covid.

“If patients don’t get bed, medicines and oxygen at hospitals, their kin should visit houses of their respective areas MPs and MLAs and ask them to make proper arrangements. Also, FIRs should be registered against the BJP government as it failed to provide adequate medicines, ICU beds and oxygen to people suffering from the virus. We will continue our protest even if the government imposes Section 144 of CrPC across country,” Charuni added.