Fast-track budget announcements or face action: CM to officials

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday directed all departments to fast-track the implementation of Budget announcements and public welfare schemes, warning delays and poor utilisation of funds could lead to reduced allocations in the next Budget.

She directed the departments to undertake large-scale plantation and grass-cover drives at vacant sites and dust pollution hotspots. (HT Archive)

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Chairing a virtual review meeting with senior officials and department heads, Gupta said the government’s focus was not merely on making announcements but on ensuring that schemes are implemented on the ground within stipulated timelines.

Gupta also reviewed development projects, public welfare initiatives and monsoon preparedness measures across departments.

Stressing that there would be “no tolerance for negligence” in public welfare works, she instructed agencies to complete the cleaning and desilting of drains across the Capital before the onset of monsoon to check waterlogging.

Emphasising environmental protection and pollution control measures, she directed the departments to undertake large-scale plantation and grass-cover drives at vacant sites and dust pollution hotspots and called for better coordination among civic and government agencies to make Delhi cleaner and greener.

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{{^usCountry}} She also reviewed preparedness in government schools and instructed on timely whitewashing, toilet repairs, and adequate drinking water facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also reviewed preparedness in government schools and instructed on timely whitewashing, toilet repairs, and adequate drinking water facilities. {{/usCountry}}

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Providing children with a dignified and better learning environment is the government’s responsibility, she said.

She urged officials to fully implement the “Metro Monday” and work-from-home initiatives, saying the measures would help reduce traffic congestion, save fuel, and contribute to pollution control efforts.

Gupta directed departments to accelerate work on solar power and water conservation projects and asked officials to use social media more effectively to disseminate information about government schemes and achievements to the public.