Five dead, 10 injured in road mishap in Bahraich

As many as five people were killed and ten others sustained severe injuries in a fatal road accident on Kaiserganj-Huzoorpur road under Kaiserganj police station area here on Friday, said the police.

(Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Expressing condolences on the loss of lives, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the administrative officials to provide immediate help to the injured persons.

According to police a tempo carrying about 15 people was returning from Ruknapur village after a tilak ceremony around 1 am on Friday. As the tempo reached near Madni hospital, a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into the tempo. The accident was so fatal that five people including a woman died on the spot while ten others sustained severe injuries. The truck driver escaped from the scene along with the vehicle after the accident.

Hearing screams, locals rushed in to help the victims. On being informed, SHO Kaiserganj Daddan Singh, circle officer (CO) Kamlesh Singh and sub divisional officer (SDM) Kaiserganj Mahesh Kumar Kaithal reached the spot and rushed the injured to the district hospital. Superintendent of police Prashant Verma reached the spot and gave necessary instructions to the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHO Kaiserganj said the deceased have been identified as Bhagwan Prasad, 40, Harish Chandra, 45, Anil Kashyap ,13, Khushboo, 30 and Jay Karan, 40, all residents of Puraini village under Kaiserganj police station area. The injured being treated at Medical College in Bahraich were identified as Rajit Ram, 9, Nanhu, 30, Chandan, 12, Kailasa, 50, and Shanti, 60.

District magistrate Bahraich Dr Dinesh Chandra also reached Bahraich Medical College and inquired about the injured. The DM instructed the health authorities to provide all possible help and best treatment to the injured. SDM Bahraich Subhash Singh Dhami and city magistrate Shalini Prabhakar also reached the hospital to know about the situation.

Meanwhile, Satya and Nandlal whose condition was stated to be critical, have been referred to KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow. Sub inspector (SI) Dinesh Tripathi said an FIR has been lodged against an unidentified driver under section 279, 337, 338, 304-A of the IPC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}