Home / Cities / Others / Fatehabad police arrest three persons for killing JBT teacher
others

Fatehabad police arrest three persons for killing JBT teacher

The Fatehabad police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a JBT teacher, identified as Jitender Kumar, who was shot dead outside the gate of Government Primary School in Ramsara village of Fatehabad on March 1
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Police have also recovered two pistols and eight live cartridges from the accused. (AFP)

The Fatehabad police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a JBT teacher, identified as Jitender Kumar, who was shot dead outside the gate of Government Primary School in Ramsara village of Fatehabad on March 1.

The arrested men are Vikas Punia, of Gorakhpur village in Fatehabad, Vinod Kumar, of Rajasthan, and Kanhaiya Lal, of Sirsa.

Police have also recovered two pistols and eight live cartridges from them. Police produced the trio before the court, which granted them five-day police remand.

Fatehabad superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Kumar said Vikas and Rakesh were masterminds of the crime.

“We have arrested Vikas from Rajasthan. He and Rakesh had intercepted the JBT teacher outside the school and shot him dead,” the SP said.

“During questioning, Vikas said they had killed Jitender because of rivalry with his family over selling liquor in Adampur and Bhattu Kalan as his family owns the contract of liquor vends in these areas. Vinod had provided the duo live cartridges and Kanhaiya helped them run away. We have launched a manhunt to nab other two accused, including mastermind Rakesh Kumar,” the SP added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Petitions in HC seek independent probe against ex-Mumbai top cop, Maha home min

NYAY will be tested in Kerala if Cong returns to power: Gandhi

Residents plan to move court as BBMP decides to continue tree-cutting for underpass project

With 2,010 new cases, K’taka records highest spike of year
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP