Fatehabad police arrest three persons for killing JBT teacher

The Fatehabad police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a JBT teacher, identified as Jitender Kumar, who was shot dead outside the gate of Government Primary School in Ramsara village of Fatehabad on March 1.

The arrested men are Vikas Punia, of Gorakhpur village in Fatehabad, Vinod Kumar, of Rajasthan, and Kanhaiya Lal, of Sirsa.

Police have also recovered two pistols and eight live cartridges from them. Police produced the trio before the court, which granted them five-day police remand.

Fatehabad superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Kumar said Vikas and Rakesh were masterminds of the crime.

“We have arrested Vikas from Rajasthan. He and Rakesh had intercepted the JBT teacher outside the school and shot him dead,” the SP said.

“During questioning, Vikas said they had killed Jitender because of rivalry with his family over selling liquor in Adampur and Bhattu Kalan as his family owns the contract of liquor vends in these areas. Vinod had provided the duo live cartridges and Kanhaiya helped them run away. We have launched a manhunt to nab other two accused, including mastermind Rakesh Kumar,” the SP added.