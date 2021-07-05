Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fatehgarh Sahib MP seeks stopping of trains at Sirhind station

The MP also raised the demand of building a railway station at Sanghol and an ROB at Dhandari Kalan in Sahnewal
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 05, 2021 10:12 PM IST
Sangrur’s historic importance was highlighted in a meeting with the Northern Railways general manager (HT FILE PHOTO)

FATEHGARH SAHIB MP Dr Amar Singh met general manager of northern railways, Ashutosh Gangal, and impressed upon the official that a stop of several trains at Sirhind railway station be restarted. He demanded the restarting of Begampura Express, Sachkhand Express, Hemkund Express, Saryu Express and Tata Jat Express from Sirhind station. “Thousands of devotees and passengers had been greatly inconvenienced by the diversion of these trains and that given the Shaheedi Zor Mela and the historical significance of Fatehgarh Sahib these trains must be restarted,” he told the GM.

The MP also raised the demand of building a railway station at Sanghol, given its history. He told the GM that a Railway Over Bridge (ROB) was also needed for Dhandari Kalan in Sahnewal.

