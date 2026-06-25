Father among 8 booked in Pratapgarh for attempting child marriage; six held

Eight people, including the father of a 13-year-old girl, were booked for allegedly attempting to solemnise her marriage to a 38-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh. Six persons were detained in connection with the case, of whom three women were later released on personal bonds, while three men were sent to jail. File photo of a minor girl saved from child marriage (For representation only)

Police on Wednesday said that the prospective groom, identified as Kanhaiya from Madhya Pradesh, did not reach Pratapgarh.

According to police, information was received on Tuesday that arrangements were underway to marry off a minor girl, a resident of Khabhor village under Dilippur police station limits, to a 38-year-old man at Maa Belha Devi temple in Pratapgarh city. Acting on the tip-off, Childline member Reena Yadav began making inquiries, following which the marriage ceremony was called off.

The girl, the second among four sisters, had recently passed her Class 8 examination. Her mother had died only a few days ago, police said.

Locals alleged that some women had helped arrange the marriage and that the girl’s elder sister is yet to be married. There are also reports in the village that the marriage had been fixed in exchange for ₹2.5 lakh, though police have not officially confirmed the claim.

Later in the night, Bhangwa Chungi police outpost in-charge Amit Singh recovered the girl from her aunt’s house in Keena Ka Purwa locality. Based on a complaint lodged by Jogapur watchman Ghanshyam, police registered an FIR against the girl’s father Harendra Verma, relatives Sangeeta, Gulabo, Kusum, Gulabo’s husband Bhoni, Satyam, Pandain and the proposed groom Kanhaiya.

The minor was presented before the court and has been temporarily accommodated at a One Stop Centre, SI Amit Singh said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.