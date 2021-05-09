Father in ICU, son helps install Ambala oxygen plant

After successfully helping to install pressure awing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants in Sonepat and Karnal, Prof Joginder, who teaches electronics at Gateway College of Education, has now installed a 1,000-l oxygen plant in Ambala.

“We completed the process soon after state health minister Anil Vij visited to inspect the plant on Wednesday but I had to leave for Sonepat as my father is infected and admitted in ICU,” he said.

Joginder, 35, who volunteered in installation of the plant in Sonepat, was later roped in by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for help in five other plants. The equipment for the plants were allotted under PM Care Fund earlier this year.

The company that was allotted the installation task in state couldn’t send their technicians due to a sudden surge in Covid cases and some other issues.

“One of my friends died due to scarcity of oxygen in Delhi last month and I got to know about the situation in Sonepat. I approached the health department and offered my services for free,” the professor said.

“I have been assured every possible help by the CM for earliest intervention at any of the plant. The process to operationalise rest of the three plants in Faridabad, Hisar and Panchkula has now been taken over by the company but I’ll be there to supervise them,” he added.

Last year, Joginder had assembled/repaired multiple automated sanitisation machines for hospitals and government offices in Sonepat region. An expert in fire safety techniques, the professor has provided its training at many educational institutes.

Ambala civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh, in a statement on Friday, said that after a dry run, the plant is fully operational and has a capacity to provide oxygen at 200-l per minute.

“It will provide gas equivalent to 45 jumbo cylinders and through this, direct supply will be given to additional 45 beds that have been provided at the trauma centre in city,” he said.

