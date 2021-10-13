Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others
Father, uncles, raped me for 5 years, alleges UP teenager; lists 28 names in FIR

The UP girl lodged a FIR in Lalitpur district, accusing her father and relatives of raping her for years.
A Class 11 student in Uttar Pradesh has alleged that she was raped by her father, his associates and her uncles for five years. (Shutterstock)
Updated on Oct 13, 2021 12:52 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

KANPUR: A Class 11 student has accused her father, his associates and uncles of raping her over the last five years in Lalitpur district, an Uttar Pradesh police officer said late on Tuesday evening.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed by the Sadar Kotwali police on the complaint of the girl and the police have started investigations, additional superintendent of police, Lalitpur, Girijesh Kumar said.

Kumar said the girl and her mother met Lalitpur district SP Nikhil Pathak to seek action.

In her FIR, the girl alleged that her father first raped her when she was in Class 6 during an outing. The FIR alleges that her uncles and cousins later also raped the girl. She has also accused her father of trying to force her into prostitution.

Lalitpur district president of the Samajwadi Party Tilak Yadav, who has been named in the FIR, said it was a conspiracy against him. “ I will commit suicide if implicated; this is the case of martial dispute. I will submit a memorandum to SP and district magistrate tomorrow seeking a fair probe,” he said.

