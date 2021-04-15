Fearing attachment of plot, proclaimed offender returns from Italy to surrender before court

Fearing confiscation of his property worth around ₹13 lakh, a fugitive in an assault case for the past four years has returned from Italy and surrendered before a court on Wednesday.

SSP Vikram Jeet Duggal said under a special drive to arrest fugitives and attach their assets, Shambhu Police had started the process to attach the property of Jasmer Singh, a fugitive in a physical assault case, dating back on 2015. He had been declared a fugitive by a Rajpura court in January 2020. “The accused fled to Italy after the case was registered. His movable and immovable property was found out by Shambhu Police station as per the code of conduct,” the SSP added.

“When the accused Jasmer Singh came to know about the ongoing proceedings of the Shambhu Police for confiscation of his plot, he came from Italy and surrendered himself before court,” he said, adding that was arrested.