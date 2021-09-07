Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fearing defeat, BJP delaying Ellenabad bypoll: Chautala

By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 12:43 AM IST
INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala asked the workers to work on ground and strengthen the party as there is unrest among people against the ruling alliance. (HT File)

Former Haryana chief minister OP Chautala on Monday alleged that the government is deliberately delaying the Ellenabad bypoll as the ruling BJP is not in a position to win this elections.

“The alliance candidate will lose security deposit which is why they are delaying the bypoll even as the statutory six-month deadline for holding bypoll to the Ellenabad assembly segment ended in July,” Chautala said.

Ellenabad seat, considered a stronghold of the Chautala family, has fallen vacant after INLD’s only MLA Abhay Chautala had resigned on January 27, expressing solidarity with the farmers’ agitation.

Chautala alleged that people have lost faith in the BJP-JJP alliance. Chatuala slammed the BJP government and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar for police action on farmers.

“Holding peaceful protests is right of every citizen but this government wants to suppress the voice of people which is undemocratic,” he added.

Chautala reached the residence of his worker at Samalkha in Panipat and held a meeting with party workers. He asked the workers to work on ground and strengthen the party as there is unrest among people against the ruling alliance.

He said corruption is at its peak and the government is rubbing salt on the wounds of people with regular hikes in LPG and fuel prices.

