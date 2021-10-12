Fergusson College inspires Norway to conserve environment

PUNE: Fergusson college will take pride in being a campus free of single-use plastic once its students resume classes. And taking inspiration from one of Pune’s oldest institutions will be Hans Jacob Frydenlund, ambassador, Norwegian embassy, Delhi.

Frydenlund, along with Erik Solheim, former under-secretary general of the United Nations and former executive director of UN Environment, was on a visit to Pune for an event to create awareness organised by TERRE Policy Centre, a Pune-based international organisation working for environment conservation, and Fergusson college.

The event was held in the amphitheatre on campus to create awareness about the ‘single-use plastic free campus’ where a book of guidelines for campuses free of single-use plastic was unveiled by the guests Frydenlund and Solheim. Rajendra Shende, president, TERRE Policy Centre and Ravindrasinh Pardeshi, principal, Fergusson college were also present at the occasion.

Fergusson college has already made changes to bring back copperware bottles and steel glasses for water. “We believe that if the administration makes the change, it won’t be long before the students follow. We will only allow students to bring their own water bottles that are re-usable; the same applies to plastic bags. We are in the process of training our staff and creating awareness about the problems associated with single-use plastic,” Pardeshi said.

Frydenlund said, “We are here to draw inspiration because we need to see and be part of the local action against pollution which we can then follow. These guidelines about a campus free of single-use plastic will be followed at our Delhi embassy as well. Pollution due to plastic is increasing which is a threat to the environment and initiatives to reduce use of plastic are the need of the hour. A long-term strategy is necessary to take care of our oceans, for which Norway will work together with India to find solutions.”

Solheim while addressing the students, said, “We need single-use plastic-free campuses to conserve nature for there is an ecological crisis on Earth. This is a mission where everyone can contribute every day by bringing a change in their lifestyle and using plastic to a minimum. The world is investing in green economy such as solar stations and electric vehicles that are the future.”

The event also saw green warriors – TATA Motors and Sonali Deshpande, chairperson, Persistent foundation - being felicitated for their remarkable work in developing “oxygen parks” inside cities.