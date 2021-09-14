Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Fertiliser maker’s warehouse sealed after spurious stock detected
others

Fertiliser maker’s warehouse sealed after spurious stock detected

Huge spurious stock of pesticides and fertiliser was stored without permission, with the warehouse itself being illegal, agriculture department officials said
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 14, 2021 12:44 AM IST
Fertiliser was being made without permission and spurious stock kept in warehouse that has now been sealed, said Ludhiana chief agriculture officer. (HT photo)

Ludhiana The district unit of the department of agriculture and farmer welfare raided the warehouse of a fertiliser manufacturer in Jagraon on Monday, and seized large quantities of spurious pesticides and fertilisers. The raid was conducted after persistent complaints from farmers in the area. It was the second such raid over the past ten days, when spurious stock has been detected.

“The manufacturer was keeping a huge stock of pesticides that he had not authorised to make. The company owner had not sought licences for the pesticides he was making. He did not even seek the agriculture department’s approval for building the warehouse, where he was storing the pesticides,” said Ludhiana chief agriculture officer Narinder Singh Benipal.

He added that the samples of pesticides had been sent for testing to the laboratory and the warehouse had been seized. The team included Jagraon agriculture officer, Garjesh Bhargav, Dr Jatinder Singh, Dr Raminder Singh, Dr Jaswany Singh and Dr Shab Ahmed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Public participation crucial for success of central schemes: Union minister Vaishnaw

2kg heroin recovered along Pak border in Fazilka village

Centre has ‘good dream’ for J&K’s development, says Barla

86 fresh Covid cases reported in J&K
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP