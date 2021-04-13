Fewer women than men coming forward to get vaccinated, finds DMCH study

The number of elderly women coming forward to get vaccinated against Covid-19 is lesser than elderly men, data compiled by the community health department of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) has revealed.

The hospital studied the data of senior citizens who got vaccinated at the hospital in the month of March and found that of the total 10,079 who took the jab, 5, 576 (55%) were males while 4, 503 (45%) were females.

Dr Anurag Chaudhary, head of the department of community medicine of DMCH, said, “The gap in vaccination can be attributed to a number of reasons, including the requirement of male family members to accompany the women while stepping out. Long commute to the vaccination centre is another problem. Besides, health problems, such as arthritis among the elderly women, were also found to be the reason why fewer women than men were coming forward to take the jabs.”

The study also found that women were hesitant to take the jabs as they had come across some misinformation regarding vaccine safety, on social media.

60 to 69 age group had maximum vaccinations

The data also showed that the maximum number of vaccinations was seen in the 60 to 69 age group, wherein in 6, 104 persons got jabbed. Of these, 3, 236 were males while 2, 868 were females.

In the 70 to 79 age group, a total of 3, 196 people were inoculated out of which 1, 857 were males while 1, 339 were females.

In the 80 to 89 age group, 722 were inoculated, out of which 444 were men and 278 were women.

The 90-plus age group had 39 males and 18 females taking the jab. The eldest beneficiary in the hospital was a 100-year-old male.