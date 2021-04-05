Home / Cities / Others / Fight against Maoists will continue at quicker pace: Chhattisgarh CM
Fight against Maoists will continue at quicker pace: Chhattisgarh CM

Bhupesh Baghel was speaking to the media at Jagdalpur on Monday after a review meeting regarding an encounter in Bijapur on Saturday in which 22 police personnel were killed
By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Union home minister Amit Shah and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. (PTI)

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the fight against Maoists will continue at a quicker pace and more steps to counter Maoism will follow.

Baghel was speaking to the media at Jagdalpur on Monday after a review meeting regarding an encounter in Bijapur on Saturday in which 22 police personnel were killed.

Twenty-two security personnel lost their lives in a Maoist attack at the Sukma-Bijapur border and around 31 sustained injuries while fighting the rebels.

“In the last few years , we have managed to establish of camps in their core area and more camps will be opened soon. The development works will also be accelerated in the area,” Baghel said.

After paying tribute to the security forces personnel in Jagdalpur on Sunday, the CM said that government is with the family of the martyred jawans .

“I salute their sacrifice and express my condolences to their families. Our forces have fought bravely with courage causing huge damage to the Maoists . This is second first time we have entered in the core area of Maoists,” said Baghel.

The CM also said that Maoists are rattled because a new camp is going to be established in Tarrem area.

“Central and state governments are working together to accelerate the development works in the area. Efforts are being made to provide connectivity with construction of roads and to extend the benefits of the schemes to the interior areas. Meaningful discussions have taken place in the meeting with home minister and we are hopeful that the Central government will take appropriate steps to fulfil our demands,” said Baghel.

