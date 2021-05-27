File 1k PILs, will still save people’s lives: Gambhir

New Delhi: East Delhi MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday said he will continue to “save people’s lives” even if a thousand public interest litigations (PIL) are filed against him, two days after the Delhi high court said that he has done “disservice” by storing large stocks of medicines used to treat Covid-19 during severe shortage of the medicine in the city.

Speaking at the Delhi BJP office, Gambhir said, “I entered politics to help people and save their lives. I’m not afraid if one or hundred or thousand PILs are filed against me.”

He added, “Whatever the court decides, we will accept it. But whenever I’ll get an opportunity in the future to help people, I will do it because saving people’s lives is the meaning of politics.”

The court on Monday directed the Delhi government’s drug controller to launch an inquiry into three politicians — Gambhir and Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Praveen Kumar and Preeti Tomar — for allegedly buying and storing Covid-19 drugs and medical oxygen in bulk amid a severe shortage in the Capital.

To be sure, all three did not sell the medicines or oxygen, but distributed them for free to people in their constituencies. Also none of the politicians were named as party in the case.

On April 21, Gambhir announced on twitter that people who needed Fabiflu tablets, an anti-viral, could get them for free at his east Delhi office.

The court, however, said it was not responsible behaviour. “Gambhir must have done it with best of intentions. He has been a national player for our country. But when you know the medicine is in short supply and you buy over 2,000... Is that responsible behaviour? Should he not have realised that medicines are in shortage for others?,” the high court bench said.