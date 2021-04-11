Filling work of Ram temple foundation begins

Lucknow: The Ram temple Construction Committee has started filling work of the foundation with the target of completing 1.25 lakh cubic metre ground at Ram Janmabhoomi by the end of September.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust said on Sunday that filling work of the temple’s foundation had begun.

“Around 1.25 lakh cubic metre filling will be carried out by using construction material specially selected by IIT-Chennai,” Rai told media persons in Ayodhya.

During this filling process, around 44 layers of 300 mm each will be laid. Thereafter, each layer will be compressed with two kinds of rollers- simple and vibrating.

“The vibrating roller will generate vibrations to make the temple’s foundation strong and to ensure maximum compression. After each rolling process, the 300 mm layer is likely to be a compressed to around 250 mm,” said Rai.

Nripendra Misra, chairman of Ram Temple Construction Committee was in Ayodhya for a review meeting of the ongoing construction work. The two-day meeting ended on Sunday.

During the meeting, engineers of the Larsen and Toubro and Tata Consulting Engineers were also present.

The Trust discussed progress of construction work of the past three months and future plan for the next three years.

The Trust also discussed development plan for Ayodhya outside the temple’s premises.

“We have estimated that around two lakh devotees will come to Ayodhya every day after Ram temple comes up. For these devotees, there must an infrastructure in place. Minute details were discussed which included drinking water facility for them,” said Rai.

“It was also decided to tap rain water to fulfill water requirement and recycle drainage water also,” informed Rai.

To note, Larsen and Toubro are carrying out construction work of Ram temple. The Tata Consulting Engineers is working as Project Managemt Consultant and assisting Larsen and Toubro.