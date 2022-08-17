Financial bunglings: ED seeks FIR details, to initiate probe
Patiala : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will initiate a probe into the alleged financial dealings of chairmen of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) and Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) in which the Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) has registered first information reports (FIRs).
While the Amritsar Improvement Trust chairman Dinesh Bassi was arrested, LIT chairman is on the run.
Besides this, the ED has also summoned record of Punjabi University case, wherein central grants was allegedly siphoned by clerical staff.
According to ED officials familiar with the development, the probe agency has sought copy of FIRs from the Punjab vigilance bureau. The ED has also sought details of investigation and financial transactions and role of officials in the financial irregularities, said officials.
The VB had on July 29 registered a criminal case against former chairman of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) Raman Balasubramanium and five other employees for allegedly committing fraud in allotment of plots. Besides Balasubramanium, those booked in the case include executive officer Kuljit Kaur, SDO Ankit Narang, sales clerk Parveen Kumar, clerk Gagandeep and PA to chairman Sandeep Sharma.
The VB FIR read that the LIT officials, by adopting corrupt practices, had allotted plots in SBS Nagar, Rishi Nagar and Sarabha Nagar, falling under local displaced persons (LDP) and other schemes of the trust, to unauthorised persons by getting huge amounts in bribe.
In the Amritsar Improvement Trust case, former chairman Dinesh Bassi was arrested by the VB on July 6. “Senior officials have asked us to give documents to the ED for investigate financial irregularities,” said a VB official.
The VB has also written to Punjabi University to supply a copy of the FIR and documents related to the ₹14-crore embezzlement of central grants. The role of a former professor, who worked as the director planning and monitoring, is also under the scanner. The clerical staff had siphoned the amount by presenting fake bills.
Punjabi University had unearthed the scam when vice-chancellor Dr Arvind took charge and got an FIR registered on August 1, 2021, on allegations of misappropriation of funds by employees, students and some outsiders. The allegations were of preparing forged and fabricated bills and securing release of huge amounts as scholarships.
“The ED Has sought records and financial transactions through which the grant was siphoned. I have directed officials to supply it at the earliest. We will not spare anyone, whosoever be involved,” said the V-C.
-
Lumpy skin disease: Punjab asks Centre to arrange more vaccines
Chandigarh : The Punjab government on Tuesday asked the Centre to immediately arrange Goat Pox vaccine in adequate quantity for over 25 lakh livestock to prevent the contagious lumpy skin disease effectively in the state. Animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar raised the demand at a review meeting held by Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Parshottam Rupala here.
-
35% of budget allocations released in five months: Cheema
Punjab finance and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said the state government has released 35% of the budgetary allocations earmarked for various departments in the budget for financial year 2022-23, in the first five months. Cheema said the Aam Aadmi Party government is meeting the budgetary allocations and targets set by it in its first budget. The GST collection will increase during the festive season.
-
Truck trolley rams into a house in UP’s Mainpuri, retd cop, wife among 4 dead
A retired police sub inspector and Retired police sub inspector Vishram Singh's wife died when a truck trolley rammed into their house located in Kurawali police circle of Mainpuri on Monday night. The retired cop and his wife were sleeping in their house, when the mishap took place, police said. Two of the injured later succumbed to their injuries in the hospital and the condition of two others was stated to be critical, officials said.
-
100 Aam Aadmi Clinics start functioning in Punjab
Chandigarh/Ludhiana: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched 25 more Aam Aadmi Clinics, taking the total number of such facilities in the state to 100. The CM had on Monday launched 75 clinics. He said that such clinics will be set up in every nook and corner of the state. He said these clinics will offer 41 health packages with nearly 100 clinical tests free of cost to the people.
-
Seven with Pak links arrested with 8kg of heroin in Amritsar
Police on Tuesday said it arrested seven persons for smuggling of arms and drugs, brought from across the border in two separate cases. Amont those arrested also include Harjit Singh, Kulwant Singh and Karandeep Singh of Gharinda village in Amritsar, and Karanbir Singh and Prince of Batala. Karanbir and Prince of Batala were arrested by the counter intelligence wing of Amritsar police, while the other accused were nabbed by the Amritsar-rural district's police.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics