Bihar CM disburses ₹1,423 crore as social security pension

Chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday transferred ₹1,423 crore to the bank accounts of 97.84 lakh social security pension beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). He also announced that the 10th of every month would be observed as ‘Bihar Pension Day’ when all beneficiaries of social security pension would get their monthly pension through DBT. Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Vijendra Prasad Yadav, transfers a sum of ₹1,423.94 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into the accounts of 97.84 lakh social security pension beneficiaries in Patna on Friday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

The amount includes the June 2026 pension under the state’s three social security pension schemes and the May and June 2026 pensions under the three National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) pension schemes. The CM transferred ₹1,423.94 crore through the DBT system into the bank accounts of 97.84 lakh social security pension beneficiaries, said a statement from the Chief Minister’s office.

The CM, while addressing an event organised at his official Lok Sewak Awas, announced that 10th of every month will be observed as ‘Bihar pension day’. Social security pension beneficiaries, district magistrates from across the state, and other dignitaries also attended the event virtually.

Choudhary also said the government remains committed to ensuring social security for the poor, the deprived, and the most vulnerable sections of society, he added.

Further, the CM said that authorities should ensure that all eligible beneficiaries should get covered under the social security pension schemes and also not face any problems in getting the monthly pension. The CM said that the increase of monthly amount of social security pension for beneficiaries comprising elderly, widows and physically disabled form ₹400 to ₹1,100 has brought a positive change in their lives.

The CM said the initiative reflected the government’s commitment to transparency, accountability and technology-driven public welfare. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the welfare, dignity and social security of the poor, elderly, persons with disabilities and other deprived sections had been accorded the highest priority. He also said under former CM Nitish Kumar’s leadership, Bihar had ensured the effective implementation of social security schemes.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Social Welfare Minister Shweta Gupta, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, and other senior officials.

( with inputs from agencies)