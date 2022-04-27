Finger prints from previous murder sites to be matched with ones at Khevrajpur

Prayagraj police will match the finger print samples found at crime scene at Khevrajpur with those found from the murder spots of similar incidents in the past.

Police said this would help establish if any particular gang was behind multiple murders in trans-Ganga area including the recent one in which five members of the same family battered to death in Khevrajpur village of Tharwai area.

Different police teams had visited the spots where multiple murders took place during past few years and spoke to the victims’ kin. They also analysed the modus operandi of assailants.

Till now police teams visited Judapur in Nawabganj where four members of a family were killed and one of the victims was raped in April 2017, Pasiapur in Nawabganj where three of a family were killed in March 2018, Shukulpur in Holagarh where four of a family were killed in July 2020 and Masnipur village where mother daughter duo were killed.

Police teams tried to find other similarities in modus operandi and geographical location of the houses where assailants struck.

Police officials said the pattern in few multiple murder cases have been found similar. “The modus operandi of active vagabond criminal gangs is also being studied,” they added.

SP trans-Ganga Abhishek Agarwal said finger prints found on the spot in earlier cases of multiple murders and those found at the Tharwai murder site will be sent to FSL for matching. “The report will help establish if the same gang was behind the incidents,” he added.

A milk and cattle trader, his wife, daughter and daughter-in-law along with her two-year-old daughter were brutally murdered at Khevrajpur under Tharwai police station of trans-Ganga on Saturday morning. The cattle trader’s son was not at home at the time of incident. In his police complaint, he said, bodies of his pregnant wife and sister were without clothes.

Police officials said only an examination of vaginal swab by experts at FSL could establish if it was a case of rape before murder.

Seven police teams that have been constituted to work out the case have visited settlements of vagabond communities in different parts of the district to get clues about assailants. Police has also been checking people randomly at roadside dhabas, eateries.