Home / Cities / Others / FIR against BJP leader for violating Covid norms at marriage function
others

FIR against BJP leader for violating Covid norms at marriage function

PUNE The Pune police late on Monday registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Kolhapur MP Dhananjay Mahadik and two others for violating the Covid-related norms at the marriage reception held on Sunday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:24 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE The Pune police late on Monday registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Kolhapur MP Dhananjay Mahadik and two others for violating the Covid-related norms at the marriage reception held on Sunday.

According to the officials, a marriage reception of Mahadik’s son was held at Laxmi Lawns in Magarpatta, Hadapsar on Sunday evening, where over 1,000 people attended the ceremony, a violation of order which has capped number to 200.

Balkrushna Kadam, senior police inspector, Hadapsar police station, said, “We have registered a case against Mahadik and two others including the owner and manager of the lawn under section 188 ( Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP