FIR against former Uttarakhand cabinet minister Yashpal Arya, his son and 22 others

Uttarakhand Police have registered an FIR against former cabinet minister Yashpal Arya, his son and 22 others in Bazpur of US Nagar after an altercation took place on Saturday between Arya’s supporters and a group of farmers. Arya already lodged the case against demonstrators in the evening on Saturday, police said.

Arya was on the way to Bazpur on Saturday with his son former MLA Sanjeev Arya and supporters to participate in a programme organised by the district Congress. When his fleet arrived at Levda river, around two dozen farmers stopped him headed by Kulwinder Singh Kinda, a member of zila panchayat, and started shouting slogans against Arya. An altercation took place between demonstrators and Arya’s supporters.

After the incident, Arya and his supporters approached the police station and lodged an FIR against 13 demonstrators after a dharna in the police station’s premises. Police had lodged an FIR on the complaint of Arya under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and SC/ST Act.

On the other hand, Sukhmeet Singh, a demonstrator and a resident of Bheekampuri village of Bazpur handed over a complaint against the former minister and his supporters in the police station. Sukhmeet alleged that he and other demonstrators were opposing Arya peacefully near Levda river on Haldwani road but Arya’s supporters misbehaved and beat them.

“We have registered an FIR against former cabinet minister Yashpal Arya and 23 others on the complaint of the complainant. Arya had already lodged an FIR against the demonstrators,” said Ramesh Tanwar, in-charge, Bazpur police station in US Nagar.

“Police have registered an FIR on the complaint of former cabinet minister Yashpal Arya. Police are probing the case and action will be taken accordingly. Law and order situation is peaceful in Bazpur,” said Pramod Kumar, additional superintendent of Kashipur.

Police have registered an FIR against Arya, his son Sanjeev Arya and 22 others under sections 323, 504 and 147 (punishment for rioting), said an official. Police are probing the case, said Tanwar.