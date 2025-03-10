Menu Explore
FIR against imam for calling azaan on loudspeaker in Sambhal

ByHT Correspondent, Sambhal
Mar 10, 2025 06:54 AM IST

The incident took place at a mosque in Punjabhiyan Colony, under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Chandausi police station.

An FIR was registered against an imam in Sambhal for allegedly calling the “azaan” (Islamic call to prayer) using a loudspeaker at high volume.

The incident took place at a mosque in Punjabhiyan Colony, under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Chandausi police station. (For representation only)
The incident took place at a mosque in Punjabhiyan Colony, under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Chandausi police station. (For representation only)

According to police, the action was taken after constables Jitendra Kumar and Arun Kumar heard the loud “azaan” during a night patrol on Saturday. The policemen seized the loudspeaker.

The incident took place at a mosque in Punjabhiyan Colony, under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Chandausi police station.

The imam, identified as Hafiz Shakeel Shamsi, was booked for contempt of court and violation of noise pollution laws, police said.

Chandausi police station house officer Mohit Chaudhary said, “On basis of the complaint received, an FIR has been registered under Sections 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and 270 (public nuisance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. The loudspeaker has been seized and legal proceedings are underway”.

